Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market To Be Driven By Demand From The Automotive Pump Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive vacuum pump market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, vehicle type, sales channel and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-vacuum-pump-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.5%

The market for automotive vacuum pump has seen substantial growth due to factors such as rising growth of the automotive sector and the increasing sales of passenger vehicles. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the automotive vacuum pump market. In addition, the growing demand for high performance cars is also expected to encourage the growth of the industry. The production by different vehicle manufacturers of lightweight, fuel-efficient, and compact vehicles and the development of electric vacuum pumps with engine-independent vacuum generation for brake boosters are intended to fuel the industry. Other factors are also contributing to demand development, such as technical developments and the expansion of the automotive aftermarket industry. The passenger vehicle segment is experiencing robust growth based on the type of vehicle and is expected to account for a significant share of the industry during the forecast period. The growth of the market is facilitated by the growing sales of passenger cars due to the increasing disposable income of consumers, particularly in emerging nations. Meanwhile, because of the growing adoption of light and heavy commercial vehicles in various industries and SMEs, commercial vehicles are expected to stimulate the growth of the automotive vacuum pump market in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A vacuum pump is a system that, by sucking air and its components, is used to remove gas molecules from a sealed volume. Its primary purpose is to create a partial capacity vacuum. These pumps support the operation of mechanical devices and are widely used, among others, in automotive accessories and braking systems. They are divided into various categories and used for different vacuum and displacement level specifications in different processes.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-vacuum-pump-market

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Electric

Mechanical

Based on the vehicle type, the industry is divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Based on the sales channel, the industry is divided into:

Aftermarket

OEM

Latest Global News on Automotive Vacuum Pump [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-automotive-vacuum-pump-market

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Geographically, due to the growing demand for and increased output of automobiles in the region, Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the industry, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for automotive vacuum pumps at a rapid rate. OEMs in developing countries such as India and China are expected to raise production volumes to increase demand for automotive vacuum pumps. In addition, the rise in per capita income, low taxes on the purchase of vehicles and the establishment of improved production facilities in the area are also boosting the growth of the industry. Over the forecast era, the adoption by key players of advanced technologies and the growing emphasis on improving vehicle fuel efficiency are projected to increase demand for automotive electric vacuum pumps, thereby supporting the growth of the industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Continental AG, MS Motorservice International GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Youngshin Precision, Co. Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global High-Power LED Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-power-led-market

Global Wires and Cables Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wires-and-cables-market

Global Silicon Capacitors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silicon-capacitors-market

Global Music Synthesizers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/music-synthesizers-market

Global Non-Conductive Inks Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-conductive-ink-market

Philippines LED Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/philippines-led-lighting-market

Global Semiconductor Sensors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/semiconductor-sensors-market

Global Fire Pump Controllers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fire-pump-controllers-market

Global Battery Management System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/battery-management-system-market

Global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/photoresist-and-photoresist-ancillaries-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/