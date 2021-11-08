Global Cocamide Diethanolamine Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For Cosmetics And Skin Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cocamide diethanolamine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cocamide diethanolamine market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 0 %

The change in consumer preferences and increasing demand for skincare and cosmetic products is positively influencing the cocamide diethanolamine industry. Regions such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, have large production and exporting capacities which are expected to boost the market growth in the future. Cocamide diethanolamine finds widespread usage in cosmetics and personal care industries due to its excellent foaming and emulsifying properties. It also finds increasing usage in pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to provide further impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing globalization and rapidly evolving market situations are forcing more companies to adopt cocamide diethanolamine as an ingredient for various products, contributing further to the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cocamide diethanolamine, also known as cocamide DEA, is obtained by reacting a mixture of fatty acid derived from coconut oils with diethanolamine. It is a viscous liquid that is widely used as a foaming and thickening agent in personal care and cosmetics such as shampoos, conditioners, and hand soaps, etc. Cocamide DEA acts as a stabilizer in shampoos and foaming agent in cosmetic products. It is also used for other industrial applications such as coatings and paints, dues, metalworking, paper and printing, etc.

Based on form, the market is divided into:

Liquid

Solid

Based on functionality, the industry can be segmented into:

Foaming

Emulsifying agent

Viscosity Increasing Agent

Others

By end use, the industry is categorised into:

Personal Care Products

Cosmetics

Household Detergents

Others

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising demand for cosmetics and skin care product is driving the growth of the cocamide diethanolamine market. Since cocamide DEA is an excellent stabilizing agent, it is used in shampoos as a foaming agent in various cosmetics and bathing products. The increasing demand for these products is further expected to propel the cocamide diethanolamine market in the forecast period. The market is also likely to be positively influenced by the changing consumer preferences and increase in the number of applications for cocamide diethanolamine.

The growth of the cocamide ethanolamine market in the personal care and cosmetics industry is driven by the organized nature of the market, as well as expansion at the manufacturer level to meet the increasing demand for the product as an emulsifying, foaming, and thickening agent. The rise in consumption of skincare and hair care products is projected to drive the market for cocamide DEA in the forecast period. Moreover, the flourishing healthcare industry globally is also expected to have a positive impact on the global cocamide DEA market. Increasing expenditure on dermatological and topical solutions and lotions are likely to help develop the personal care and beauty products industry which will further propel the demand for cocamide DEA.

However, the growth of the cocamide DEA market may likely be hindered by the presence of stringent regulations by various government bodies such as USDA, FDA, ECHA, etc. Cocamide DEA may have several adverse effects due to its carcinogenic nature, high toxicity level and hypersensitivity reactions-inducing properties, which can pose a barrier to the market growth.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cocamide-diethanolamine-market

In terms of region, North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, due to the significant presence of small and key manufacturers of cocamide DEA in this region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kao Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, Taiwan NJC Corporation, BASF SE, Stepan Company, Enaspol A.S., and Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

