Generic Oncology Drugs Market Business Overview, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

Generic Oncology Drugs in healthcare is the use of machine-learning algorithms and software to analyze, process and present complex medical and health care data. It has been widely used to support clinical decisions, improve workflows and predict health outcomes. Thus, wide application of AI in the healthcare sector is likely to propel the growth of the market. The growth of the Generic Oncology Drugs in healthcare market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, growing generic drug launches and benefits offered by the generic drugs are likely to boost the market growth, whereas, inclination towards the personalized medicine for cancer is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years.

The Generic Oncology Drugs in healthcare market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The COVID-19 crisis has overburdened public health systems in many countries and highlighted the strong need for sustainable investment in health systems. As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the healthcare industry is expected to see a drop in growth.

Some of the companies competing in the Generic Oncology Market are

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sandoz International GMBH

Glenmark

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

MSN Laboratories

Aurobindo Pharma

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Generic Oncology Drugs Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Generic Oncology Drugs Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Generic Oncology Drugs Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The market for generic cancer drugs is driven by frequent drug launches. Most of the major market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of generic cancer drugs that help in reducing cost of cancer care. For instance, in May 2019, Mylan N.V., a global pharmaceutical company announced the U.S. launch of Erlotinib Hydrochloride Tablets, 25 mg, 100 mg and 150 mg, a generic version of Genentech’s Tarceva.

