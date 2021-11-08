Automotive Wireless Charging Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview, Regional Outlook And Growth Forecast to 2028

Automotive Wireless Charging Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Automotive Wireless Charging market.

Automotive wireless charging involves electromagnetic field for energy, which is generated using electromagnetic induction and is transferred between two objects. With the rising adoption of electric vehicles, several ancillary service sectors are likely to be benefitted. This includes wireless charging services extended by niche service providers. Such high-value applications of Automotive Wireless Charging for electric vehicles validate the growth of Automotive Wireless Charging market in the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Electric vehicles are gaining importance in modern times because of the rise in global fuel prices and alarming levels of air pollution and global warming. The rapid adoption of electric vehicles, increasing demand for hassle-free charging solution is the major driver of the Automotive Wireless Charging market. The time taken to charge electric vehicles is one of the major concerns hampering the market growth. However, setting up of wireless charging stations in commercial buildings, roadways, and shopping centers are the opportunities for the Automotive Wireless Charging market.

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Wireless Charging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automotive Wireless Charging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Wireless Charging market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Denso Corporation

Fulton Innovation

HEVO Inc

Momentum Dynamics

Robert Bosch GmbH

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toyota Motor Corporation

WiTricity Corporation

ZTE Corporation

The global Automotive Wireless Charging market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Wireless Charging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automotive Wireless Charging market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automotive Wireless Charging market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Automotive Wireless Charging Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Wireless Charging Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Automotive Wireless Charging Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

