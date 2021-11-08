Video Inspection Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach US$ 1,834.35 Million from 2021 to 2028

Increase in Manufacturing and Constructional Projects to Create Growth Opportunities

Considerable growth in construction projects across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is contributing remarkably toward the adoption of drainage services. The video inspection Equipment tools are widely utilized to locate exact places of clogs before purchasing any industrial land or property. In a constantly changing world, the job of a municipal engineer has become more complex, with intensifying complexity of rules and regulations, covering the underground environment. Hence, contractors and municipal technicians have to ensure that the complete survey in underground infrastructure is conducted before initiating any other activity. The video inspection Equipment tools, including transporters, cameras, and recorders, are used in municipal verticals for inspection purposes. Considering the portability, robustness, reliability, and lightweight of video inspection equipment tools, these are broadly needed across the manufacturing & construction industry. The increasing requirement for remote-operated inspection systems is one factor that stimulates the demand for cameras in the manufacturing & construction industry.

Video Inspection Equipment Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Video Inspection Equipment Market Size Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Application, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 1,311.63 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,834.35 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Video Inspection Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few key players operating in the global video inspection equipment market are Aries Industries, Inc.; CUES Inc. (SPX Corporation); Subsite Electronics; Vivax-Metrotech Corp; Rausch Electronics USA, LLC; Envirosight LLC; Hathorn Corporation; IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG; CDS Corporation; and Extech (Flir Systems Inc.). Also, several other market players have been analyzed to understand the market.

In June 2021, IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG announced that it is working on software for easing the inspector’s workload during inspection data capture. The company stated that AI of the software aims to enable standard features and automatic identification of defects.

In March 2020, Rausch and minCam joined forces to leverage their synergies to strengthen their market place in the growing global CCTV industry. The merger aims to become an international leader with a broad portfolio of products in CCTV industry and leak testing systems for sewer inspections to continue the strong past growth.

The report segments the global Video Inspection Equipment Market as follows:

Video Inspection Equipment Market By Component

Cameras

Transporters

Monitors & Recorders

Software

Other Components

Video Inspection Equipment Market By Application

Drain & Sewer

Electrical Conduit & Ducts

Pipeline

Other Applications

Video Inspection Equipment Market By End User

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing & Construction

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Other End Users

