Solar Water Pump Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The solar water pump operates on power generated through the solar photovoltaic system. This system converts the solar energy into electricity, which is utilized for running a motor pump set. With the government’s focus on having clean and renewable energy; water storage, water recycling, and water extraction are the vital key areas government is focusing on. This aspect will help in propelling the consumption of solar water pumps.

The factors attributing toward the growth of the market include continuous infrastructural developments; rising construction activities in the residential & industrial sectors. With an increase in infrastructural activities, water extraction will also rise. This will impact the adoption of water pumps. In addition to this, favorable government support for urbanization, demand for energy-efficient to have non-stop water supply are some other aspects projected to provide ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the solar water pump market.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SOLAR WATER PUMP MARKET

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has negatively impacted the growth of the solar water pump market. The pandemic has caused a marginal impact on the solar water pump, due to the closure of manufacturing plants and halts in manufacturing activities in different corners of the world. Also, disruption on travels and ban on the supply chain has adversely resulted in the development of solar water pumps. With the closure of manufacturing plants, the supply of raw materials & components used in the assembly of solar water pumps got disturbed.

The scope of the Report:

The “Global Solar Water Pump Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry, focusing on global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the solar water pump market with detailed market segmentation – type, drive type, end-user, and geography. The global solar water pump market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading solar water pump market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the solar water pump market is segmented into submersible, surfaces. On the basis of drive type, the solar water pump market is segmented into AC motor, DC motor. Based on end-user, the solar water pump market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial.

Solar Water Pump market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major key players covered in this report:

ACVA Solar

Aqua Sun Solar Solutions

Cap Solar Pumps Ltd.

Commodore Australia

Grundfos

Jakson

Lubi Electronics

Tata Power Solar

Waaree Energies Ltd.

Xiamen Amplesolar Technology Co., Ltd.

