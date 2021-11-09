Global Monopotassium Phosphate Market To Be Driven By Growing Agriculture And Personal Care Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Monopotassium Phosphate Market Size, Share, Growth, Price, Trends, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Monopotassium Phosphate market, assessing the market based on its segments like Form, Application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/monopotassium-phosphate-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.5 %

Monopotassium phosphate, usually combined with urea, is a good source of ammonium phosphate in feed to improve feed productivity as it retains soil pH and decreases the loss of feed used in the soil. Nutraceutical, cosmetic and personal care, and other manufacturing applications are found in other industrial applications. Due to its versatile application in rising industries such as hydroponic agriculture, pharmaceutical and personal care cosmetics, the Monopotassium phosphate market is expected to see steady global growth over the forecast period. Over the forecast era, the North America region is expected to dominate the global monopotassium market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Monopotassium phosphate (MKP), a dihydrogen phosphate of potassium. Monopotassium phosphate is a dihydrogen phosphate and potassium ion soluble salt. It is a source of phosphorus and potassium for both humans and plants, including animals. Monopotassium phosphate is also used as a buffering agent in various industrial chemical reactions.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/monopotassium-phosphate-market

On the basis of Form, the industry is divided into:

• Powder

• Crystal

• Liquid

On the basis of Application, the industry is divided into:

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetic and Personal Care

• Animal Feed

• Others

On the basis of Region, the industry is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

The growing demand for feed additives in the agro-industry is expected to drive the global monopotassium phosphate market, and the use of agricultural techniques such as hydroponics requires a large number of additives per unit yield is increasing. In the developing regions of the Asia Pacific and Latin America, the increasing personal care and pharmaceutical industries are also expected to generate new demand for raw materials and ingredients over the forecast period, thereby providing a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to expand to new geographies with a positive outcome. Europe is expected to dominate the global market for monopotassium phosphate, which has resulted in the rising hydroponics and personal care industries. The area is also a major pharmaceutical centre that is projected to capture a greater share of the global demand for monopotassium phosphate. Due to its strong feed additive demand and rising pharmaceutical industry, the North American region is expected to occupy a successive role.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Sandoz AG, Pharmaceutical Associates Inc., Master Plant-Prod Inc., Prayon Group, Charkit Chemical Company LLC., and Allan Chemical Corporation. and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Trisodium Phosphate Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/trisodium-phosphate-market

Pyrite Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pyrite-market

Benzyl Bromide Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/benzyl-bromide-market

Alunite Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/alunite-market

N-Pentane Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/n-pentane-market

Magnesium Lactate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/magnesium-lactate-market

Santoprene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/santoprene-market

Methanesulphonic Acid Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/methanesulphonic-acid-market

Monopotassium Phosphate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/monopotassium-phosphate-market

Polyacrylic Acid Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyacrylic-acid-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.