Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size 2020-2025 : Price, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Outlook And Report Overview

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global third-party logistics (3PL) market, assessing the market based on its segments like major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Market Size (2019): USD 910.4 billion

Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5.25%

Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 1237.6 billion

The global logistics third-party (3PL) market is likely to develop in the coming years as e-commerce and trade activities increase. The growth of the demand from third parties in logistics across industries is also stimulated by favourable government regulations. The demand from the retail and manufacturing industries has driven freighters to integrate their roles and resources efficiently by sharing centralised management and logistics facilities in order to provide competent services. The third-party logistics groups, instead of recruiting a variety of brokers at the national/local level, offer a specific approach that will boost the demand for third-party (3PL) logistics by contracting a single provider at the global level.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Logistics services from third parties are used by companies to outsource the logistics and supply chain management of warehousing, distribution, and delivery services through non-member companies. Third-party logistics providers are generally experienced in integrated transit and warehouse operations that, on the market conditions, can be scaled and tailored to meet the demands and distribution requirements of their goods.

The major regional markets include

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Over the last five years, the industry has experienced a lot of transition, with main industrials, including retail and cars, expected to produce better technology. The third-party logistics industry offers state-of-the-art solutions for accurate tracking of shipments and their movement. This improved technology, world visibility, reporting, and imaging capability will accelerate the business growth further. The industry is highly organised and updates compliance requirements continuously, including the involvement of the red tape, taxes, and duties in every country in which it is operated, making the third-party logistics (3PL) sector convenient and, thus, further aiding the industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DHL Global Forwarding (ETR: DPW), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (SWX: KNIN), DB Schenker, DSV A/S (CPH: DSV), Sinotrans Changhang Group (SHA: 601598), Panalpina, Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (TYO: 9062), Expeditors (NASDAQ: EXPD), UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc (NYSE: UPS), Hitachi Transport System (TYO: 9086), C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Bollore Logistics (EPA: BOL), CEVA Logistics, and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

