Global Telescopic Handlers Market To Be Driven By Increasing The Demand For Compact And Robust Telescopic Handlers In Growing Economies In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Telescopic Handlers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global telescopic handler’s market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, technology, lift height, lift capacity, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/telescopic-handlers-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.7 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 8 Billion

Due to increasing investments in infrastructure growth, Asia Pacific accounts for a large share of the industry. In addition, the increasing demand for compact and robust telescope handlers in growing economies across the region has contributed significantly to the growth of the industry. Meanwhile, due to the rising demand for electric and hybrid telescopic handlers and the increasing investment by manufacturers in R&D activities, North America is expected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. The increasing construction industry and high government spending on infrastructure across the region have paved the way for the growth of the regional industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Telescopic handlers are vehicles for aerial platform equipment designed for ubiquitous use in agriculture, warehousing, dockyards, and industries. It is also known as the telehandler, teleporter, forklift reach, or boom lift. The machinery is used to transport goods or staff and has the capacity to move goods from one position to another. It is used mainly for applications such as buckets of grain, buckets of soil, power booms, and rotators. Also, these vehicles, such as platforms and grippers, are used with various types of attachments.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into:

Compact

Large

Based on technology, the industry can be segmented into:

Electric

Combustion

Hybrid

By lift height, it is categorised as:

Less than 5 Metres

5-15 Metres

More Than 15 Metres

Based on lift capacity, the market is divided into:

Less Than 3 Tons

3-10 Tons

More Than 10 Tons

By end use, the market comprises of:

Construction

Forestry

Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Transport and Logistics

Power Utilities

Others

The global regions for telescopic handler’s market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The industry is driven by rapid technological developments, such as the invention of telescopic handlers powered by electric or lithium ions, and the widespread applications of the product in different industries, especially construction, transport and agriculture. Market growth has also been driven by the proliferating investments of key industry players in R&D activities, such as the upgrading of telescopic handlers. The availability of alternative and more compact equipment, such as loader cranes, and large initial investments in telescopic handlers can, however, hamper the growth of the industry. Over the forecast period, the growing demand for technologically advanced construction machinery systems is expected to drive market growth due to their high production rate.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/telescopic-handlers-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are JCB Manufacturing Inc, Bobcat Company, Manitou Group, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Indian Printer Cartridge Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-printer-cartridge-market

Cigarette Lighter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cigarette-lighter-market

Interior Car Accessories Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/interior-car-accessories-market

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market

Rechargeable Battery Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rechargeable-battery-market

Nanowire Battery Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nanowire-battery-market

Micro Battery Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/micro-battery-market

Absorbed Glass Mat Battery Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/absorbed-glass-mat-battery-market

Gemstones Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gemstones-market

3D-Printed Footwear Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-printed-footwear-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Adam Lee, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.