Global Engine Block Heater Market To Be Driven By Growing Usage Of Vehicles In Cold Countries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Engine Block Heater Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Engine Block Heater market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4 % (Global Automotive Engine Market)

Due to the rising use of vehicles in cold countries, demand for engine block heaters is expected to increase over the forecast period. The consumption of engine block heaters is highly dependent on the region’s ambient temperature. Therefore, over the forecast period, the high propensity and reliance of the population of cold countries on vehicles for commutation is expected to give a boost to the engine block heater market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The engine block heater refers to the engine heating devices that are designed before starting to heat up the engine block and the related fluids. By assessing the external environmental state, i.e., how cold the atmosphere is, it can accomplish a whole lot of useful tasks. It is primarily used to make it easier for the engine to start with the engine block reheating process, which results in reduced emissions, and makes the motor vehicle’s inner atmosphere more comfortable.

On the basis of Type, the industry is divided into:

Dipstick

Engine-Warming Blankets

Oil Pan

In-Line Coolant

Bolt-on Block

Freeze Plug

On the basis of Sales Channel, the industry is divided into:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of Vehicle Type, the industry is divided into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Electric Vehicle

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

In the long-term scenario, features such as low temperatures and increasing the general population’s preference for protection and comfort are projected to increase engine block heater usage. Similarly, an increase in the production of vehicles is also expected to generate room for demand in the market for engine block heaters. Also, the growth of the engine block heater market is also expected to boost individual preference for the adoption of high-end accessories for better vehicle performance. However, the increasing electric vehicle industry is proving to restrict the reach of the engine block heater to traditional vehicles with an average growth rate as a stumbling block in the motor block heater market. Due to the cold temperatures in this area and the involvement of prominent manufacturers of original automotive equipment, North America is projected to hold a significant share in the global market for engine block heaters. Owing to its emphasis on electric vehicles in the region, Europe is expected to show average growth over the forecast period. More than half the market share of the global engine block heater market is expected to be held by Europe and North America.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market DEFA AS, Calix AB, HOTSTART, Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Wolverine Heaters, Phillips & Temro Industries (PTI), Webasto Group, Five Star Manufacturing Group, Inc., NRF B.V and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

