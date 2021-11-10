Global Motorcycle Sidecars Market To Be Driven By Growing Demand For Custom-Made Production As Per Customer Preference In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Motorcycle Sidecars Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Motorcycle Sidecars market, assessing the market based on its segments like Vehicle Type, Vehicle Engine Type, Distribution Channel, Sales Channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6 %

Forecast Market Volume (2026): 62 Million Units

There is limited production on the market for motorcycle sidecars. As several of the old factories have stopped their manufacturing processes, there are just a handful of manufacturers. As per customer requirements, manufacturers highly emphasise custom-made manufacturing or tailor-made goods. Motorcycle sidecars have drawn attention in recent years for use on some hybrid bikes. Due to their retro style, motorcycle sidecars have gained interest from bike enthusiasts and bike lovers. These bike enthusiasts and bike lovers who concentrate on antique collections will drive the prominent income for the demand for motorcycle sidecars.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A sidecar for a motorcycle is a single-wheeled vehicle mounted to the side of a motorcycle, moped/scooter, or electric or standard bicycle. It is turned into a three-wheeled vehicle by the addition of a motorcycle sidecar to a two-wheeler. Also known as a mix, rig or hack, a two-wheeler with an attached motorcycle.

On the basis of Vehicle Type, the industry is divided into:

Standard Bikes

Off-Road Bikes

Cruiser

Mopeds

On the basis of Vehicle Engine Type, the industry is divided into:

Electric Bike

Regular Mechanical Bike

Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the industry is divided into:

Online

Offline

Others

On the basis of Sales Channel, the industry is divided into:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Because of their benefit on roads filled with ice and gravel, motorcycle sidecars have also received demand from off-road bikers in recent years. On the other hand, the high cost of sidecars for motorcycles is expected to slow demand growth in price-sensitive regions. In nations such as India, China, ASEAN, Pakistan, etc., motorcycle fleets are wide in number. Countries like China and Japan also have substantial electric motorcycle production. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a prominent market for motorcycle sidecars for these reasons. The size of this type of vehicle fleet is small in the mature economies of North America and Europe, and demand for motorcycle sidecars will be driven primarily by bike enthusiasts focusing on vintage motorcycles, which is why moderate markets with less growth are anticipated in these regions.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Ural Motorcycles, DMC Sidecars & Motorcycle Accessories, Champion Trikes & Sidecars, Watsonian Squire Ltd, and Motorvation Engineering and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

