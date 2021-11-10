Global Calcium Formate Market To Be Driven By Increasing Adoption Preference In Manufacturing And Processing Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Calcium Formate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026‘ gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Calcium Formate Industry Market, assessing the market based on its segments like Grade and Application, and major regions which includes India, Japan, China, South Korea, etc. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 536 Million
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.2%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 729 Million
The Asia Pacific is one of the leading markets in the calcium formate industry worldwide. In 2020, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the demand for calcium formate. In countries including India, Japan, China and South Korea, drivers such as the increasingly growing consumption of calcium formate in the building, chemical, leather, textile and animal husbandry industries have led to strong demand for calcium formate in the Asia Pacific region. In the calcium formate industry, Europe is expected to see notable growth. The growing demand from the feed industry is contributing to the region’s market development. In addition to this, another primary factor driving market growth in Europe is the use of calcium methanoate in various applications in the construction industry.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
In the construction industry, calcium formate is used as a cement additive for the fast setting and increasing hardness of cement products. Calcium formate is used as a PH regulator, an inhibitor corrosion protector for building and facilities substratum, and in oil drilling cementation.
On the basis of grade, the industry is divided into:
- Feed Grade
- Industrial Grade
Based on application, the industry can be segmented into:
- Feed Additive
- Leather Tanning
- Textile Additive
- Concrete-Setting Accelerators
- Flue Gas Desulfurization
- Drilling Fluids
- Others
The major regions will include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
In recent years, the adoption of calcium formate in the manufacturing and processing sectors has acquired a fascinating uptick as an ideal additive to stymie corrosion in wire casting and moulding operations. Advances within the animal nutrition industry have ensured that there is a rise in demand for efficient feed additives to achieve a higher conversion rate. The main objective of passenger safety, as the highest priority among car manufacturers, and therefore the efficiency of the calcium formate in boosting airbag functionality, has collectively favoured the growth of the market in recent years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Laxness AG, Huanghua Pengfa Chemical Co., Ltd, Perstop Holding AB, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc, Shandong Baoyuan Chemicals Co., Ltd, Jiangxi Kosin Frontier Technology Co., Ltd. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
