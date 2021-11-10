Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Is To Be Driven By The Introduction Of Modern State-Of-The-Art Technology That Aims To Improve The Productivity Of The Drying Process In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Dehydrated Vegetables Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the Dehydrated Vegetables Market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, form, technology involved, distribution channel, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%
Globally, growth in the food service sector and increased consumption of processed food items have boosted demand for dehydrated vegetables in the region. Processed dry foods are necessary for any mountaineer’s luggage due to their light weight, consistency preparing, and they have also made their way into bars. Moreover, the excess demand for healthier food products among consumers has generated attractive growth opportunities. In order to cater the rising demand for natural and nutritious food products, food suppliers rely on the inclusion of dehydrated vegetables in their product line.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Food or vegetable dehydration or drying is a procedure that is used to extract moisture from food products and vegetables as it helps to protect them for a long period of time. Meat dehydration is generally recognized as an optimal method for the preservation of seasonal fruits and vegetables. With fast packaging, good nutritious value and cost-effectiveness, dehydrated vegetables have been generally acknowledged worldwide.
By the product type, the market is divided into:
- Beans
- Carrots
- Peas
- Corn
- Broccoli
- Mushroom
- Tomatoes
- Cabbage
- Others
On the basis of form, the industry can be divided into:
- Metal
- Powder and Granules
- Minced
- Slices and Cubes
- Chopped and Flakes
- Others
Based on technology, the market can be divided into:
- Air Drying
- Freeze Drying
- Vacuum Drying
- Drum Drying
- Others
Based on the distribution channel, the market can be divided into:
- Supermarket and Hypermarket
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Others
Based on the end-use, the market can be divided into:
- Retail
- Food Service
- Others
The regional markets for dehydrated vegetables include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The challenging workplace climate in urban cities results in longer working hours, making it more difficult for consumers to spend time cooking at home. In comparison, a hectic lifestyle pushes customers to select packaged and ready-to-eat items. Dehydrated vegetables are commonly used in instant noodles, soups, snacks, and other processed food items that encourage customers to enjoy tasty food that takes less time to cook. At present, dehydrated foods are available in a wide range of combinations, increasing the variety of choices available to customers. In addition to this, consumers are looking for low-cost, easy, and tasty food products that would suit their fast-paced lifestyle.
Explore the Full Report with TOC : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dehydrated-vegetables-market
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Mercer Foods, LLC, Kerry Group plc, Harmony House Foods, Inc., Krusha Premium Industries Pvt Ltd, Seawind Foods and others. The report covers the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, expansions and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
