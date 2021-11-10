Global Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market To Be Driven By Food And Beverage Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global bio-based polyethylene terephthalate market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 560 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 11%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1074 Million

Its eco-friendly design and superior properties than PET drive the global bio-based polyethylene terephthalate market. The demand for sustainable packaging solutions worldwide, which is expected to strengthen market growth over the next few years, is driven by strict government regulations to control greenhouse gas emissions. In industries such as FMCG, electronics and automotive, demand for bio-PET is growing due to the weight reduction and shatterproof properties demonstrated by bio PET bottles, containers, sheets, etc., thus propelling market growth through 2026.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Bio-based PET is basically composed of terephthalic acid (PTA) and monoethylene glycol (MEG) and is bio-degradable. It is commonly used, primarily in the food and beverage and automotive industries, for the manufacture of different packaging solutions. In producing bottles, baked goods, car interiors, and building products, it also has myriad applications.

The product finds wide applications in the following:

Bottles

Sheet and Foam

Carry Bags and Pouches

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape

Others

The end-uses of the product include the following:

Food Industry

Beverage

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on Region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth of the market for bio-based PET is mainly driven by the demand for its application in the food and beverage industry for different packaging solutions and the strict regulatory framework for reducing carbon emissions in major regions. In addition, the increase in government policies to encourage the use of bio-based and biodegradable products in different countries has spurred demand for bio-based PET materials. In addition, it is expected that the implementation of new manufacturing technologies and advanced chemical and materials research will fuel the demand across major regions. The prominent markets for bio-based PET materials are Europe and North America. The demand growth in North America is expected to be powered by technological advances combined with the increase in customer inclination towards green packaging. The regions are expected to demonstrate promising growth prospects due to favourable government regulations and cost-effective manufacturing processes in Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Toray Industries, Inc., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Braskem Inc., Virent Inc, The Coca-Cola Company and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

