Global Mobile Advertising Market To Be Driven Steadily In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Mobile Advertising Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Mobile Advertising market, assessing the market based on its segments like platform, distribution channel, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 289 Billion

The global mobile advertisement industry is being driven by the growing internet smartphone usage. The increasing penetration of cheaper smartphones and easy access to faster internet is propelling the mobile advertisement market. The increasing screen time among the populace is a factor in the growth of the global market. Additionally, the increasing usage of social media, music, and various other host of apps aids to the growth. Moreover, the increasing trend of online shopping due to its ease and convenience will increase growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Mobile advertisement is a form of marketing that is carried out through mobile devices. It is a type of advanced advertisement that is in form of banner ads on a mobile website or text ads sent via SMS. Mobile ads can also be bought via the Mobile Demand Network, which uses real-time ad exchanges to buy ad impressions.

By platform, the market is divided into:

Video

Social Media

Website

Push Notifications

Display

SMS and E-Mail

In-App

Others

Based on distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:

Affiliate Marketing

Omni-Channel Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Content Marketing

Others

The market is divided based on end use into:

BFSI

Arts and Entertainment

Hobbies and Interest

Technology and Computing

Fashion and Style

Travel

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, North America is the largest shareholder in the global mobile advertisement market owing to the presence of key market players in USA. Moreover, the rising expenditure on digital marketing due to its effectiveness and reach compared to TV advertising will bolster growth in the region. The widespread use to smartphones and acceptance of technology in North America and Europe, will result in steady growth in the forecast period. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing penetration of smart phones and internet. Further, rapid urbanisation and growing disposable incomes will aid the growth of regional market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Facebook, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Twitter, Inc., InMobi PTE Ltd., Amobee, Inc., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

