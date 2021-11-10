Global Cardiovascular Drug Market To Be Driven By Increasing Patients Of Cardiovascular Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cardiovascular Drug Market Price, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Cardiovascular Drug market, assessing the market based on its segments like Drug Class, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.8 %

The global drug market for cardiovascular diseases is projected to expand strongly, primarily due to the growing occurrence of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Growing numbers of diabetes and obese patients are another big factor that positively affects the growth of the global demand for cardiovascular disease drugs. Additional factors that fuel the growth of the global cardiovascular disease drug market are the growing geriatric population, unhealthy lifestyle, and the presence of multiple novel drugs in clinical trials. On the other hand, the production of medicines specifically for various uses is a major market constraint faced by key players in global cardiovascular disease.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cardiovascular drugs are medicines that are used to treat a class of heart or blood vessel-related disorders that are the world’s leading causes of death. Most cardiovascular drugs are prescribed to treat hypertension and dyslipidemia, which are primarily responsible for the development of atherosclerotic plaque in blood vessels that limits blood flow to parts of the body, resulting in multiple cardiac indications such as stroke, heart failure, cardiomyopathy, peripheral artery disease, and venous thrombosis.

On the basis of Drug Class, the industry is divided into:

• Anti-hyperlipidemics

• Anti-hypertensives

• Anti-coagulants

• Anti-arrhythmics

• Others

On the basis of Disease Indication, the industry is divided into:

• Hypertension

• Hyperlipidemia

• Coronary Artery Disease

• Arrhythmia

• Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the industry is divided into:

• Hospitals

• Pharmacies

• Others

On the basis of Region, the industry is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

The growing global prevalence of various coronary heart diseases such as stroke, cardiomyopathy that causes a global burden of cardiac deaths and favourable reimbursement initiatives are the major factors driving the growth of the market. For example, almost 40 percent of the adult population in the United States was diagnosed with a cardiovascular disease in the United States, according to the Global Health and Wellness Study published in 2018, which resulted directly in a higher demand for highly effective and immediate care. Continuing research activities by key players to develop technologically advanced cardiovascular drugs with decreased side effects to save patients’ lives are also expected to further fuel the growth in revenue from the global market for cardiovascular drugs over the forecast period. North America is projected to dominate the overall cardiovascular drug market. Deskbound lifestyle lacking physical activity, lack of proper diet, anxiety, and stress resulting in chronic diseases such as diabetes & obesity, leading to an increase in the prevalence of multiple cardiovascular diseases such as CAD, strokes, and atrial fibrillation, required effective CVD treatment in the United States, are the key factors attributing to development.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG., Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, United Therapeutics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, and Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

