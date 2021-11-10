Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Business Overview, Future Technology and Forecast to 2028

Cognitive computing is the electronic representation of human thought processes. Cognitive computing aids in the detection of frauds and threats. It aids doctors in treating patients based on previous evidence in the healthcare sector. The method is based on software that gathers intelligence data. Cognitive computing deals with a large amount of data that is complex. Analyzing digital data, which comes in the form of blogs, published posts, photographs, books, audio, and video, is a difficult task that necessitates the use of high-level computing solutions.

The “Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the healthcare cognitive computing market with detailed market segmentation by technology, deployment, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare cognitive computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Research include:

MEDWHAT

IBM

CognitiveScale

Healthcare X.0 GmbH

Microsoft

Nuance Communications, Inc

INTEL CORPORATION

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES

Apixio

Saffron Tech Pvt Ltd

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Healthcare Cognitive Computing Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Healthcare Cognitive Computing Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The global healthcare cognitive computing market is segmented on the basis of technology, deployment model and end user. The technology segment includes, natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, automated reasoning, information retrieval. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented as, cloud based, on-premise. Based on end user, the market is classified as, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market – By Technology

1.3.2 Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market – By Deployment

1.3.3 Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market – By End User

1.3.4 Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HEALTHCARE COGNITIVE COMPUTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. HEALTHCARE COGNITIVE COMPUTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

