Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Complete PDF Guide

Nanotechnology is used in medicine to manipulate the molecule and develop new materials and devices. This technology is widely used to treat disease and prevent health issues. Nanotechnology in drug delivery refers to the usage of nanoscale healthcare materials and technology in pharmaceutical drug delivery to enhance drug efficacy. The drug delivery systems is utilized as diagnostic tools or to transport drugs to the specifically targeted sites in a controlled manner in the body. It is widely utilized in the healthcare industry in various applications such as neurology, cardiovascular disorders, and others.

As #nanoparticles comprise materials designed at the atomic or molecular level, they are usually small sized nanospheres. Hence, they can move more freely in the human body as compared to bigger materials. Nanoscale sized particles exhibit unique structural, chemical, mechanical, magnetic, electrical, and biological properties. #Nanomedicines have become well appreciated in recent times due to the fact that nanostructures could be utilized as delivery agents by encapsulating #drugs or attaching therapeutic drugs and deliver them to target tissues more precisely with a controlled release

