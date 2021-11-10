NOR Flash Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% to reach US$ 6,069.5 million from 2021 to 2028 | The Insight Partners

The rapidly increasing data-centric application of NOR flash memories in numerous industries, coupled with the burgeoning prominence of mobile and connected devices, is boosting the global demand for NOR flash memories. The high-performance NOR flash technologies enable the simplification of the memory hierarchy, which can be used for incorporating nonvolatility in logic circuits, opening a new application area for NOR flash memories in hardware security and neuromorphic computing. In addition, nonvolatile memories are also used for the development of 3D stackable memory architecture. NOR flash is most used in applications that require individual bytes of data to be written and read, and it is also used in random and execute-in-place access techniques. The consumer electronics industry is witnessing immense growth in both developed and developing countries. Devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TV sets, washing machines, refrigerators, and music players have become an integral part of people’s lives. Moreover, ongoing advancements in technologies, and the integration of the Internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) encourage the development of smarter consumer electronics.

NOR Flash Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “NOR Flash Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Density,” the market is projected to reach US$ 6,069.5 million by 2028 from US$ 2,361.9 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2028.

NOR Flash Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; Dialog Semiconductor PLC; Gigadevice; Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.; JSC; Kioxia Corporation; Macronix International Co., Ltd; Micron Technology, Inc.; and Winbond Electronics Corporation are among the key companies operating in the NOR flash market. Several other market players have been analyzed to understand the market. Further, industry associations for NOR flash memory include the Association for Computing Machinery and Personal Computer Memory Card International Association (PCMCIA).

In 2021, Winbond Electronics Corporation, a major global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, has announced the addition of a new single die monolithic 1.8V 512Mb SPI NOR flash that can handle up to 166 MHz standard/dual/quad SPI clocks to their comprehensive solution of SPI NOR flash.

In 2020, Infineon Technologies AG expands its memory capabilities with the acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. Semper Secure is now available for Infineon’s award-winning Semper NOR Flash memory platform. Semper Secure NOR Flash is the first memory solution to combine security and functional safety in a single NOR flash device, delivering the security, safety, and reliability required for the most advanced connected automotive, industrial, and communications systems. It is based on Semper NOR Flash’s field-proven and robust smart memory architecture.

The report segments the global NOR Flash Market as follows:

By Type

Serial NOR Flash

Parallel NOR Flash

By Density

Less than 250Mb

250Mb-1Gb

More than 1Gb

By Application

Industrial

Telecommunication

Networking

Automotive

Smart Grid Space

Others

