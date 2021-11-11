Global Arylamines Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 4% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Arylamines Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global arylamines market, assessing the market based on its segments application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 15.8 Billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 20 Billion

The global arylamines market is driven by the growing demand from various end use sectors such as pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and agricultural sector, among others. Owing to factors such as growing geriatric population, rising incidences of life-threatening diseases and increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical sector, the demand the demand for arylamine is expected to grow. Moreover, the increasing disposable income has pushed demand for personal care products such as hair dye and styling products, which in turn aids the growth of the market Additionally, the increase in agricultural activities has inflated the demand for various pesticides thereby propelling the growth for arylamine market. However, due to the health an environmental side effects of arylamine usage may hamper the growth of arylamine market in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Arylamines are group of amines with hydrogen atom is substituted by aromatic ring in amine group. They find a widespread end use application in pesticides, fungicides, rubber, pharmaceutical, epoxy polymers and various chemical sector.

Based on application, the arylamine market can be segmented into:

Agrochemical Chemical Plastic and Rubber Dyeing Pharmaceutical Cosmetic and Personal Care OthersThe regional markets for arylamines include:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and AfricaMarket Trends

Regionally, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest shareholder for global arylamine market in the forecast. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization in growing economies such as China and India. The growing consumption for various cosmetics and personal care products due to rising disposable income will aid the growth. Additionally, increasing investments in various polymers, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industry along with favourable government regulations will propel the regional growth. Meanwhile, Latin America is projected for a steady growth do too increasing emergence of pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing companies. However, North America and Europe are expected for slow growth due to stringent government regulations owing to the negative impact arylamines.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/arylamines-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Indo Amines Limited., BASF SE, WeylChem International GmbH, T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc, Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

