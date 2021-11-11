Global Rugged Tablet Market Is To Be Driven By Increasing Demand From The Military And Defense Sectors For Smart Devices Along With The Increasing Demand From The Aerospace, Oil & Gas, And Healthcare Sectors In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Rugged Tablet Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the Rugged Tablet Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, operating system, distribution channel, end-use industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.2%

The rugged tablet market is being driven by increasing demand from the military and defense sectors for smart devices. With growing cases of cross-border conflicts and terrorist attacks, innovative mobility solutions are rapidly being implemented by military agencies to digitize operations and to access intelligence in real-time. Also, the growth of secure networks in cellular broadband and wireless systems is driving the market growth. Additionally, numerous product developments are serving as other growth-inducing factors, such as the creation of bulletproof versions. To increase the performance and usability of the tablet, device producers emphasize the production of devices fitted with improved touch features, replaceable batteries, and biometric security systems.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Rugged tablets are designed to have elevated longevity, adaptability, reliability, and much more in any environmental scenario. Rugged tablets are specifically used as a smart mobility unit, including internet access, light bodyweight, high monitor, better longevity, increased speed, camera, and many other features. For multiple functions, several industries use rugged tablets, such as asset lifecycle management, dispatch and routing, customer service, inspections, work orders, location of GIS assets, audits and compliance reporting, real-time asset monitoring, and many more.

Based on type, the industry is segmented into:

Fully Rugged Tablets

Semi Rugged Tablets

Ultra-Rugged Tablets

Based on Operating System:

Android

Windows

Others

Based on Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

End-Use Industry:

Military and Defence

Energy

Manufacturing

Construction

Transportation and Logistics

Public Safety

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

The regional markets for rugged tablet include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The key market trends guiding the growth of the rugged tablet market are the availability of free software such as TeamViewer, Google Drive, and Microsoft 365 is attributed to some reasons. The durable tablet’s long battery life could allow the industry to develop a large customer base.

According to research, the rugged tablet market is also anticipated to benefit from other end-users such as manufacturing and healthcare. However, you cannot deny the excellent development expected to be accomplished by the construction sector based on the growing use of a truly robust tablet by field workers in construction and road projects.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dell Technologies Inc., AAEON Technology Inc. (Asus and ShuoYang Technology Co. Ltd., Dt Research Inc, Getac Technology Corporation, Hp Inc., Ontron S&T AG (S&T AG), Leonardo DRS Inc., MobileDemand, MilDef Group AB, NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Trimble Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation. The report covers the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, expansions and mergers, and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

