Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 4.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The global high intensity sweeteners market report gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on its segments like types, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.2 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 10.7 Billion

The growth of global high intensity sweeteners market is primarily driven by the demand for sugar free and low-calorie food products. The increasing production and consumption of low-calorie food and beverages due to rising health awareness among the consumers propels the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cardiac issues, obesity, and diabetes globally due to over consumption of sugar will aid the growth of the sugar substitutes. Further, the demand from athletes for low calories drinks will provide growth opportunities. Moreover, the easy availability and growing awareness about health benefits of sugar free sweeteners will push the growth of global high intensity sweeteners market in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The high intensity sweeteners are low calorie sugar substitute used in lower amount compared to other sweeteners. These compounds are generally high in sweetness level compared to sucrose. These are used in various sugar free labelled food products such as soft drinks, dairy products, jams, and confectionery products.

The various types of high-intensity sweeteners are as follows:

Aspartame

Acesulfame

Sucralose

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Stevia

Others

They find their applications in the following segments:

Beverage

Food

Health Care

Tabletop

Sweeteners

Others

The regional markets for high intensity sweeteners include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa