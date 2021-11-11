United States Basmati Rice Market To Be Driven By Increasing Consumer Demand For Basmati Rice And The Rising Awareness About The Nutritional Benefits Provided By Parboiled Rice In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘The United States Basmati Rice Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the United States Basmati Rice Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, packaging, and distribution channel. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 10 MMT

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 14 MMT

Basmati rice’s superior consistency, delicate smell, and quality flavor, which is used in luxurious dishes, are driving market demand for the food. People’s high disposable incomes, a stable supply chain, and the growing food and beverage industry in the United States all help the business.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Basmati rice is a long grain rice variety with a delicate or floral scent. Basmati rice, which is traditionally grown in India, Pakistan, and Nepal, has a fluffy and soft texture when baked. It is gluten-free, low in calories, and has more fiber and protein than regular bread. It is a rice style that is low in cholesterol.

Based on the type of rice, the market is divided into:

Parboiled

Raw

Based on the pack size, the industry can be segmented into:

Retail Packaging

Institutional Packaging

Based on the distribution channel, the industry can be segmented to:

Online

Offline

Market Trends

Consumer demand for basmati rice is growing because of its excellent flavor and consistency, as well as the increased understanding of the nutritious benefits offered by parboiled rice. The protein and fibre content of parboiled rice is high, and it has a low cholesterol content.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are L.T. Food, KRBL Limited, Lundberg Family Farms, Kohinoor Food Ltd., and Riviana Foods Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

