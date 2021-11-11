Europe Food Service Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2020-2027 to account to US$ 20,143.0 Mn by 2027 | Amcor plc, Ball Corporation

The Europe food service packaging market is accounted to US$ 13,178.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 20,143.0 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Food Service Packaging Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Food Service Packaging Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The food service packaging market serves the food service industry, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving a huge number of people in the Europe region. Consumers in this era are adopting packaged food items, including RTE and RTC food products, confectionaries, and many more. Most of these products are packaged in plastic packs or a combination of paper & plastic packets, which is further influencing the market for food service packaging. The food packaging industry is transforming at a constant rate, driven by changing packaging technology, disposal regulations, and market acceptability. Packaging plays an essential role in maintaining quality and keeping food safe during handling and transportation. Food service packaging offers a marketing medium to the food service providers and helps improve customer satisfaction levels as well as information transmission. Food contact materials and food packaging are essential to provide consumers in Europe with safe and nutritious food. It protects the food products from contamination caused by microorganisms, air, and moisture, and helps catalytic activity in fresh food.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Food Service Packaging Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Food Service Packaging Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Application Insights

The beverage segment holds the largest share in the Europe food service packaging market. The beverage sector is amongst the front-liners, where huge and significant investments are made for business expansion and technological modification. The packaging of both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages is a challenging technological branch in a food processing /packaging industry. The changing scenario of beverage industry driven by dynamic consumer preferences and endless innovations in packages has transformed the scope for packaging industry exponentially. Innovations in material-based systems on intelligent packaging for beverages is propelling the growth of beverage packing.

EUROPE FOOD SERVICE PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Application

Beverages

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

Company Profiles

Amcor plc

Ball Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

Dow Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Huhtamäki Oyj.

Reynolds Group Holding

Sealed Air Corporation

WestRock Company

The research on the Europe Food Service Packaging Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Food Service Packaging Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Food Service Packaging Market.

