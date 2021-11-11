Europe Nutraceuticals Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview, Regional Outlook And Growth Forecast to 2027 | Key players: General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Co., Abbott, Nestle SA

The Europe nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 59,269.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 108,044.7 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Nutraceuticals Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Nutraceuticals Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Nutraceuticals are gaining popularity among the customers due to their potential nutritional and therapeutic effects. Over the past few years, nutraceuticals are consumed as a preventive measure for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, allergy, Alzheimer, cardiovascular, eye, immune, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases, and obesity. For instance, Arthritis is a common disease which results in joint replacement surgery. Nutraceuticals are used as an alternative treatment for pathological manifestations of arthritic disease. The consumption of fish oils such as cod liver oil in the diet helps to prevent arthritic disease. Similarly, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), also known as primary degenerative dementia of the Alzheimer’s type (PDDAT) is the most common form of dementia. Various nutraceuticals such as antioxidants like vitamin A & vitamin C, Gingko biloba, and Huperzine alpha are used to cure Alzheimer’s disease.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Nutraceuticals Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Nutraceuticals Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE NUTRACEUTICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION



Nutraceuticals Market, by Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary supplements

Personal care and Pharmaceuticals



Nutraceuticals Market, by Application

General Wellness

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Sports and Energy



Company Profiles

Amway

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Abbott

Nestle SA

Danone S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Nutraceuticals Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Nutraceuticals Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Nutraceuticals Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Nutraceuticals Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Nutraceuticals Market.

