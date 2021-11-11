EV Charging Infrastructure Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 36.8% To Reach US$ 95.98 Bn Million From 2019 To 2027 | The Insight Partners

The trend of electric vehicle charging infrastructure is growing at an exponential growth rate. The high rate of adoption of electric vehicles globally demands the requirement of fast and efficient charging stations to charge electric vehicles. The government worldwide is focusing on taking various initiatives to develop and install charging stations for electric vehicles. For example, the US government launched an energy program called “Charge Georgia.” Under this initiative, the availability of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout the state of Georgia has increased significantly, allowing the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market to flourish in the forecast period.

Robotic and Smart Charging Technology

A new technology known as “robotic charging” is the best way to charge your electric car. This is a free charging system that uses a camera to identify and connect to charger holes in the car. This new technology is well controlled by robots that allow electric vehicle systems to be transferred to different stations as well as an integrated charging system (CCS). Merchants around the world are focused on developing this new technology to provide a better and faster payment system. Some of the car manufacturers who took the lead in developing robotic charger systems were Tesla, VOLTERIO GmbH, Volkswagen, and many more.

EV Charging Infrastructure Market: Key Insights

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “EV Charging Infrastructure – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to reach US$ 95.98 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

EV Charging Infrastructure Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the key players operating in the EV Charging infrastructure market are ABB Ltd., ABM Industries Incorporated, Bosch Automotive Service Solution, ChargePoint, Inc., Delta Electronics, Driivz Ltd., EVbox, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemens AG, and Tesla, Inc. among others.

2019:

EVBox partnered with Share&Charge, to deliver an all-in-one charging experience to its customers. With this partnership, the company provides advanced ecosystem thinking and community building for a better forthcoming EV Charging Economy.

2018:

ChargePoint Secures $240 Million in Series H Funding as Electric Mobility Revolution Accelerates.

2018:

ABB launched the economical EV charging solution in India, to offer high-quality and cost-effective electric car charging points to be used for private and business purposes.

The report segments the global EV Charging Infrastructure Market as follows:

Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market – By Platform

Hardware

Services

Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market – By Hardware

AC Charger

DC Charger

Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market – By Charger Type

Public Charger

Private Charger

