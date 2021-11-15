US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Analysis By Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, And Future Prospects

The US medical imaging equipment services market is expected to reach US$ 5,848.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,169.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027.
The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.
The growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising numbers of hospital and diagnostics centers, better quality performance due to service, and rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor such as lack of funds/grants for the diagnostic equipment during the forecast period.
The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.
US MEDICAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT SERVICES– MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Equipment Repair and Maintenance
- Refurbished Systems
- Technical Training
- Equipment Removal and Relocation
- Software Upgrades
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
- Independent Service Organizations
- X-Ray
- Ultrasound
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Others
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream (Onex Corporation)
- Agility Health
- Althea Group
The research on the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.
This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market.
