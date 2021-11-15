Epoxy Curing Agent Market Latest Research Report | Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Epoxy Curing Agent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global epoxy curing agent market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Epoxy curing agents work efficiently when combined with epoxy resins, which are low molecular weight pre-polymers or higher molecular weight polymers. They have excellent bonding properties, mechanical strength, electrical insulation, and high chemical resistance. As a result, they are mixed with diluents, coupling agents, and fillers to improve the curing properties and feasibility.

Market Trends

There is a rise in the utilization of epoxy curing agents in the construction industry worldwide. This, coupled with significant developments in lightweight composite materials, represents one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, they find applications in mechanical, aerospace, automobile, biomedical, marine, and manufacturing industries as epoxy curing agents have high durability, stiffness, flexural strength, and damping properties. Furthermore, their rising usage in producing wind rotor blades and other structural elements is fueling the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for electronic products and automotive electronic equipment are offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Cardolite Corporation

Cargill Incorporated

Evonik Industries AG

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Olin Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, application and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Amines

Polyamides

Anhydrides

Others

Breakup by Application:

Composites

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Breakup by End User:

Building and Construction

Transportation

Wind Power

Aerospace

Marine

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

