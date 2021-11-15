Social and Emotional Learning Market Latest Research Report | Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Opportunity Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Social and Emotional Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global social and emotional learning market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Social and emotional learning (SEL) is a process of guiding children to understand and control emotions, develop positive relationships, and improve social interactions through innovative teaching methods. It includes various skills and techniques, such as joint attention self-awareness, theory of mind, and identity development. At present, the demand for SEL is escalating worldwide as it aids in reducing health and mental disorders, such as anxiety, stress and depression.

Market Trends

The growing digitalization, along with the expanding education industry across the globe, represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth. Additionally, there is an increase in the adoption of smartphones, desktops, and tablets around the world. This, along with technological advancements like the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and cloud-computing solutions, is another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities by leading manufacturers are projected to influence the market positively.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Aperture Education LLC

BASE Education

Committee for Children

Emotional ABCs

EVERFI Inc. (Vector Solutions)

Everyday Speech

Evolution Labs (Navigate360)

Kickboard Inc.

Nearpod

Panorama Education

Peekapak

Purpose Prep Inc.

Rethink Ed

The Social Express Inc.

The report has segmented the market based on component, type and end user.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Type:

Web-based

Application

Breakup by End User:

Pre-K

Elementary School

Middle and High School

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

