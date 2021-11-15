Europe Motor Controller Market Ready to Thrive during 2019-2027 with Top Companies Like ABB Ltd, AMETEK Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Microchip Technology

Europe Motor Controller Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The increasing adoption of digitalization across Europe is not only influencing different industries to maximize their capabilities but also experiencing high adoption of advanced technology across the manufacturing and automotive sectors of the region. This is helping various industries to enhance their productivity with reduced power consumptions, which is turning the industry’s operation into profitability and creating demand for motor controllers.

The Europe motor controller market is expected to grow from US$ 787.34 million in 2020 to US$ 1,369.05 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 % from 2021 to 2028. Burgeoning intelligent motor controller is expected to accelerate the Europe motor controller market.

Leading Europe Motor Controller Market Players:

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

General Electric Company

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nidec Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Motor Controller Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

