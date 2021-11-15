Global Custom Shoes Market To Be Driven By Rising E-Commerce In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Custom Shoes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global custom shoes market assessing the market based on its segments like products, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4% (Global Footwear Market)

The custom shoes market is being propelled by the rising e-commerce platforms. The online distribution channel allows customization of the footwear from the comfort of home which lowers the time consumption and complexity for users. The availability of 3D printing technology helps is reducing the time required and manual work for manufacturing the shoes while also offer greater variations in the customization of the shoe. The increasing usage of smartphones and social media networking has increased the influence of the fashion culture in society. The custom shoe industry is expecting a rapid growth with the increasing exposure of custom shoes on social media.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The shoes that allow customers to specify their requirements before actual production are known as custom shoes. They provide the advantage of superior quality over mass production. The size of shoes works perfectly for the user and the consumer satisfaction can be maximized by allowing customer to be part of the production.

On the basis of product, custom shoes are categorised into:

Running Shoes

Walking Shoes

Aerobic Shoes

Trekking Shoes

Sports Shoes

Others

The custom shoes are divided on the basis of distribution channel into:

Offline

Online

On the basis of end-use, the industry is classified into:

Men

Women

The report also covers the regional custom shoes markets like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trend

The custom shoes industry has been flourishing rapidly with the development of the latest and diverse fashion trends in the society. The different use or conditions for wearing shoes now are witnessing separate variety of shoes. This is indicated by the use of trekking shoes for adventure in rugged environment and diverse sports shoes for different sports activities. The special events such as marriages are currently witnessing the specially customized outfits to enhance the charm of the occasion. The hosts are looking for the custom shoes to stand out on the event which is accelerating the growth of custom shoes industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AliveShoes Inc., Bionda Castana Ltd, Edward Green & Co. Ltd., Crockett & Jones Ltd., Italian Shoe Factory, and Toesmith Shoes, Inc. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

