North America Surface Cleaners Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 5.4% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Surface Cleaners Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America surface cleaners market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, product, composition, distribution channel, and major regions like United States and Canada. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 9.8 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 13 Billion

The regional demand for surface cleaners surged amidst the Covid-19 pandemic due to frequent sanitisation of surrounding. Additionally, the lockdowns triggered people to stock up supplies which further created the strong demand, however, due to lesser work force and restrictions, the supply was reduced and disrupted. The supply deficit led to the new entrants in the market. Further, the increased time dedication towards cleaning during lockdown further pushed the demand. Moreover, the preference of multipurpose cleaners rather than serving one purpose which are natural and skin friendly also aided the growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Surface cleaners are used to disinfect or remove dust, dirt, or stains, and keep the surfaces clean across industries, household, laboratories, and restaurants. They are available in various forms such as sprays, solvents, powders, or bleaches. Additionally, they serve these purposes along with qualities such as skin friendly, natural product, and fragrance.

The surface cleaners’ market can be divided on the basis of type:

The market may be segmented on the basis of form:

Liquid

Powder

Wipes

Others

The market may be segmented by product:

Floor Cleaner

Specialised Cleaner

Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Others

It may be differentiated on the basis of composition:

Quaternary Ammonium

Alcohols

Chlorine

Hydrogen Peroxide

Others

The market may be segmented by distribution channel:

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

The regional markets for surface cleaners include:

United States

Canada

Market Trends

Regionally, United States holds the larger share in the North American surface cleaner market owing to its higher population. The demand for surface cleaners in the region is directly dependent on the population size and health awareness. However, despite the faster population growth rate in Canada, USA is still expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Moreover, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic the demand for surface cleaner, especially disinfectant type surged due to the need for sanitisation.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Unilever PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., The Procter & Gamble Company, The Clorox Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

