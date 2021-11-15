Asia Pacific Flat Glass Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand In Automotive And Construction Sectors And Rise In Use Of Solar Panels In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Flat Glass Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific flat glass market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, types, raw materials, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 82 Billion

Due to its increasing demand in the automotive and construction industries, the Asia Pacific flat glass industry is experiencing increased growth. Flat glass is used in the construction and car industry (windows and facades) and (windscreens, side and rear-side glazing, backlights, and sunroofs). The commodity is expected to gain increased demand as developers and automotive makers begin to increase the glass content in buildings and cars, respectively.

The use of solar panels is witnessing accelerated growth with growing environmental consciousness. A further boost to the sector is the rising use of flat glass for solar-energy applications, such as photovoltaic and solar thermal panels. Over the projected timeframe, improved acceptance of the idea of green building is expected to support the development of the industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Flat glass is a type of glass that is made in flat or plane form by the processing of floating molten glass on sheets of metal. Unlike bottle glass, flat glass may also be flexed as well as reused. It is used in the manufacture of windows, tabletops, wind shields, and others.

Based on component, the flat glass industry is divided into:

Float

Sheet

Rolled

Others

By type, the industry can be segmented into:

Basic Float Glass

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Mirror Glass

Coated Glass

Others

The industry is divided based on raw material into:

Sand

Soda Ash

Limestone

Cullet

Others

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

Architectural

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Solar Energy

Others

Regionally, the industry can be segmented into:

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Market Trends

The flat glass in smartphones and other mobile devices is used as panel displays. In developing countries such as India and China, the increased penetration of mobile phones is contributing to an increased demand for flat glass in the country. The use of nanotechnology has increased with rapid advancements in technology, which is anticipated to aid the industry growth. Moreover, with rising disposable income and growing consumer awareness, the region is expected to witness an increased demand for decorative glasses with digital print technology. Also, the demand for value-added products has been growing significantly in the region in comparison to basic glass. The increased functionality offered by these value-added products for vehicle glazing is expected to provide a further growth dimension to the automotive glazing sales.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-flat-glass-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Saint-Gobain S.A., AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Limited, and Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players

