Europe Dermatology Treatment Devices Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2027 | Cutera Inc., Avita Medical, Sciton, Inc., Lumenis, Alma Lasers

The Europe dermatology treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 2,198.26 million in 2027 from US$ 1,380.20 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020-2027.

Dermatology is a medical field engaged in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of various diseases related to nails, skin, and hair, such as pigmentation, acne, wrinkles, and psoriasis. Dermatology is a specialty in both surgical and medical aspects. The devices are used to treat skin conditions and are also employed to prevent certain skin disorders. Major devices used for derma treatments are lasers, light therapy devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, and energy-based therapies devices, micro needling among others.

Major Key Players Covered in this Report:

Cutera Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

BIOFRONTERA AG

Avita Medical

Sciton, Inc.

Lumenis

Alma Lasers

Candela Corporation

By Product

Lasers

Light Therapy Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Energy-Based Therapy Devices

Microneedling

By Application

Skin Resurfacing

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Psoriasis

Scars

Warts and Skin Tags

Hyperpigmentation and Vascular Lesions

Acne

Tattoo Removal

Hyperhidrosis

Europe Dermatology Treatment Devices Regional and Country-wise Analysis:

In addition, the significant market districts are additionally giving a top to bottom appraisal of their development, openings, key turns of events and procedures, and the key examples affecting the development of the Europe Dermatology Treatment Devices market. Key Regions contain North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are foreseen to develop throughout the following not many years.

In the Europe Dermatology Treatment Devices market, the Asia-Pacific locale is foreseen to grow altogether during the estimate time frame. The most progressive developments and innovations are the essential parts of North America and the primary explanation the United States overwhelms the market. The South American market is likewise predicted to increment in the blink of an eye.

