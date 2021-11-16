Pet Snacks Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player Nature’s Diet, MARS Incorporated, Nestle, The J.M. Smucker Company, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, SCHELL AND KAMPETER

Pet snacks are animal feed which consists of animal-based or plant-based products that include, dry vegetables and fruits, treats and chews, biscuits and cookies, and other food items. It can be in dry and wet forms as well. These products are made of such ingredients aiming to add extra nutrition and healthy food to the pets such as dogs, cats, and others. The nutritious snacks offer pet’s better digestion and a lower risk of diseases. The rising pet ownership, pet parenting, and pet humanization trend are driving the pet snacks market.

Nowadays, pets are to be treated as a part of the family, so the provision of good nutritional food for their growth has been rising increasingly and it boosts interest to the consumers to adopt high nutritional products for their pets. However, the manufacturers are focusing on new product developments, add-on nutritional values for healthy growth of pets are the factors hep rise in adoption of good quality snacks, hence, increasing the demand and driving the pet snacks market globally. In addition, the availability of various food products such as dry vegetables and fruits, treats and chews, biscuits and cookies, and other food items are making the mark in the growth of pet snacks globally.

Leading Pet Snacks market Players:

1. Nature’s Diet

2. MARS Incorporated

3. Nestle

4. The J.M. Smucker Company

5. Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

6. SCHELL AND KAMPETER, INC.

7. Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

8. Spectrum Brands, Inc.

9. Sojourner’s Farm, Inc.

10. Merrick Pet Care.

The global pet snacks market is segmented into raw material, pet type, form, and distribution channel. Based on raw material, the global pet snacks market is segmented into animal-based, plant-based, and others. By pet type, the global pet snacks market is segmented dogs, cats, and others. By form, the global pet snacks market is segmented into, wet, and dry. By distribution channel, the global pet snacks market is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

The report aims to provide an overview of the pet snacks market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, pet type, form, and distribution channel. The global pet snacks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pet snacks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

