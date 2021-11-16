Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market is estimated to Flourish during 2019-2027 with CAGR of 12.3%| Business Market Insights

The Europe point of care diagnostics market is expected to grow from US$ 8,948.81 million in 2021 to US$ 20,207.60 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028. Burgeoning use of home-based poc devices is expected to escalate the market growth.

The Europe Point of Care Diagnostics market is growing along with the Medical Device industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report. According to The Business Market Insights Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. Point of Care Diagnostics Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Europe Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

In terms of product, the glucose monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe point of care diagnostics market in 2020. In terms of prescription mode, the prescription-based testing segment held a larger market share of the Europe point of care diagnostics market in 2020. Further, the professional diagnostic centers segment held a larger share of the Europe point of care diagnostics market based on end user in 2020.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market are Abbott; BD; bioMerieux SA; BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.; Danaher; F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Nova Biomedical; Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS); and Siemens AG.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

The report segments the regional Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region.

