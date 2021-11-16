Global Aquarium Accessories Market To Be Driven By The Growing Fascination With The Aquatic Environment In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aquarium Accessories Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global aquarium accessories market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): – 5%

Owing to the growing fascination with the aquatic environment and its effect on the atmosphere in homes and other residential and commercial areas, the global demand for aquarium accessories has gained popularity among the population over the years. The aquarium has become a beneficial experience with nature for the younger generation and helps them acquire information about the aquatic animals as well. In recent years, fish keeping has become a popular hobby among the population across the globe, thus triggering the growth rate of the global market for aquarium accessories.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Accessories that are used in aquariums are referred to as aquarium accessories. These accessories, like washing, filtration, and others, may have different functions. Regular maintenance with good care is important to keep an aquarium safe and looking good. Choosing the right type of fish and ensuring an optimum number that does not exceed the maximum ability of the aquarium is one of the key factors in maintaining the aquarium.

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

Filtration Items

Lights and Hoods

Decorative Items

Temperature Control Systems

Others

By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into:

Online

Offline

Based on region, the industry is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

It has been recorded that between 1.5 and 2 million people across the globe maintain aquariums, and six hundred thousand households own an aquarium to beautify their homes. Due to their cost-effectiveness, most of the aquariums used by customers are made up of glass panes, but acrylic aquariums have become increasingly popular in recent years. The global market for aquarium accessories is primarily driven by the increase in demand among the population for ornamental fish, coupled with the aesthetic benefits associated with having an aquarium at home.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Guangdong Boyu Group Co., Ltd., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Mars, Incorporated (API), and Rolf C. Hagen, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

