Global Lancets Market To Be Driven By Rising Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 850 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1702.2 Million

Increasing incidences of diabetes and high infectious diseases globally is driving the growth of lancets market, coupled with surge in use of disposable blood lancets for painless diagnosis of blood sugar level, hemoglobin, fat level, and other essential blood components. High incidences of infectious diseases requiring blood testing for diagnosis and therapy also contributes to the market growth. Disposable lancets prevent the risk of blood transfusion and infection transmission. Developing economies like India and China are anticipated to provide growth possibilities during the forecast period owing to factors like increasing healthcare sector, increasing geriatric population, fast financial development, and increased awareness of diabetes treatment.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Lancet is a fine, pointed knife or needle that is used to prick the skin. It is generally a small medical implement used for blood sugar monitoring or capillary blood sampling. Blood lancet is a disposable medical device that finds its applications in home healthcare and in clinics or pathology labs to confirm an individual’s blood group or disease.

By types, the market is divided into:

Safety Lancets Push-Button Lancets Pressure-Activated Lancets

Personal Lancets

The market can be classified on the basis of its application into:

Glucose Testing

Haemoglobin Testing

Coagulation Testing

Other Applications

On the basis of end use, the industry is divided into:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing awareness about the same in people is driving the lancets market. Diabetes is a major public health problem, the prevalence of chronic, noncommunicable diseases is increasing at an alarming rate. The reasons for the escalation in diabetes globally are increased insulin resistance, stronger genetic factors, environmental factors particularly associated with urbanisation, physical inactivity resulting in obesity and dietary alterations. Diabetes can be a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, lower limb amputation and others. In developing countries, there is a growing incidence of Type 2 Diabetes at a younger age including some children even before puberty. Most people with diabetes are above the age of retirement in developed countries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Owen Mumford Ltd, HTL-Strefa S.A, Arkray Inc., Sarstedt AG and Co. KG, Sterilance Medical (Suzhou) Inc., Medline Industries Inc, and Intrinsyk LLC. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

