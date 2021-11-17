Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market To Be Driven By The Availability Of Low-Cost Drugs In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bronchiectasis drugs Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bronchiectasis drugs market, assessing the market based on its segments like products and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 126.75 million

Conventional techniques for diagnosing bacterial lung infection have several limitations, including failure to accurately identify the cause of infection and failure to provide a full representation of the bacterial load present in the lungs, leading to the development of advanced technologies such as the high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scan, which has aided the market for bronchiectasis drugs. Furthermore, one of the primary elements assisting the worldwide bronchiectasis medications business is the availability of low-cost drugs.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Bronchiectasis is a chronic lung condition characterised as the abnormal, permanent dilation of the bronchi caused by acute or chronic inflammation and infection which destroys the elastic and muscular tissue. This damage obstructs the natural outflow of bronchial secretions, which can become infected over time causing mild to moderate airway blockage. The combination of infection and persistent inflammation, if not well controlled, leads to progressive lung damage.

It can cause a build-up of mucus in the lungs, leaving them more susceptible to infection. Antibiotics are still the most common treatment for bronchiectasis to prevent infection.

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its product into:

Antibiotics

Expectorants

Others

The regional markets for bronchiectasis drugs are:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East

Africa

The Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scan has become a prominent method for bronchiectasis and other respiratory illnesses diagnosis. Pulmonologists and otolaryngologists will be able to precisely characterise the illness phase and give patients with appropriate and timely therapy and medicines as a result of these advancements in respiratory disease diagnosis. Over the projected period, this tendency will have a positive impact on the growth of the bronchiectasis medications market. Furthermore, one of the primary factors driving the market’s growth is the availability of low-cost and off-label generic pharmaceuticals. Generic medications are less expensive than branded drugs and contain the same active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) as branded drugs. The availability of such low-cost medications, together with the increased incidence of bronchiectasis, will boost therapeutic acceptance rates, especially in developing and poor nations. The approval of these low-cost generics will expand the market’s growth potential even more.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Endo International Plc [NASDAQ: ENDP], GlaxoSmithKline Plc [LON: GSK], Neopharma LLC, Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE], Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc [LON: RB] and Others . The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

