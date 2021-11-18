Global Sugar and High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market to be Driven by increasing demand from its end-use industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sugar and High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global sugar and high-fructose corn syrup market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): 175 Million Metric Tons (Global Sugar Market)

The demand for sweeteners in the food and beverage industry is driving the growth of the high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market. Since customers are trying to avoid sucrose because of its harmful effects, high fructose corn syrup 42 (HFCS 42) is a strong alternative sweetener to sugar and honey in food preparation. HFCS 42 contains around 42 percent fructose, while sugar contains around 50 percent and honey contains around 48 percent fructose, which is driving the HFCS sector. However, as the rate of obesity and diabetes rises, consumers in developing countries are becoming more health conscious and changing their lifestyles, putting a brake on the market. As a result, the demand for zero calorie sweeteners is very common among consumers, and it is rising at a faster pace in terms of both value and volume.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

High fructose corn syrup is a liquid sweetener made from corn starch and formed by splitting corn into glucose molecules. Half of these molecules are then converted into fructose, which has a sweeter flavour than glucose. This liquid sweetener can be used in a wide range of packaged foods and beverages, including soft drinks, canned fruits, cakes, yoghurts, baked and confectionary goods, condiments, and more.

On the basis of applications, the sugar and high fructose corn syrup market can be divided into:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

Household

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The ability to stay in solution and not crystallise, like sucrose under some conditions, is one of the major factors driving the high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) industry. Leading market players are focusing their attention on the production of new products by investing heavily in R&D and using advanced technology to produce high-quality, cost-effective products. The competitive price of HFCS in comparison to other categories, which helps lower the prices of end-products, is one of the main factors driving growth. Furthermore, in countries such as the United States, favourable HFCS import and export tariffs, as well as subsidies for the basic ingredient of the industry, corn, all contribute to the global growth of HFCS production. According to the EWG Farm Subsidy Record, corn subsidies in the United States totaled USD 113.9 billion from 1995 to 2019. Beverages have the largest market share due to their high solubility. As a result, HFCS is increasingly being used in beverages such as soft drinks and juices. Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, as well as food and beverage manufacturers, have shown a strong interest in HFSC. For example, Roquette Frères, a French company, offers HI-SWEET 55 High Fructose Corn Syrup, which can be used in pharmaceutical and/or nutraceutical oral dosage forms such as syrups, suspensions, and liquids.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cosan Limited, Suedzucker AG, DCM Shriram Ltd, E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, Roquette Frères, Tereos SA, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

