Global Data Centre Automation Software Market to be Driven by Increasing Need for Data Centre Automation in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Data Centre Automation Software Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Data Centre Automation Software market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, deployment type, solutions, services, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.18 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 20.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 15.6 Billion

Data centre automation is often accomplished using a hybrid data centre automation software system that provides unified access to all or most data centre services. Servers, networks, and other data centre administration operations are frequently automated as part of data centre automation.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A data centre is a facility with a computer and storage network that is used by a corporation or organisation to process, manage, store, and transport huge volumes of data. Data centre automation is a technique for automating and regulating data centre operations and activities. Its system automates data centre operations and tracks, manages, and stores actions that are normally performed by humans.

The industry can be broadly categorised based on type into:

• Tier 1

• Tier 2

• Tier 3

• Tier 4

Based on deployment type, the industry can be divided into:

• On-Premise

• Cloud

The industry can be divided based on solutions as:

• Server

• Database

• Network

• Other Solutions

The industry can be categorised based on services as:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecom

• Others

The global regions for data centre automation software market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Data centre service providers are progressively implementing artificial intelligence (AI) into data centre automation software to enhance energy efficiency, enable faster decision-making, and eliminate human error. AI-based data centre automation software also aids in the reduction of data centre infrastructure, operational expenses, and deployment time. Furthermore, AI provides access into internal system operations and can alter the current automation cycle in real time. AI in data centres will be a major trend in the data centre automation market, assisting in the industry’s expansion. With the growing demand for data, the market for data centre automation software is likely to grow.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), BMC Software Inc., EntIT Software LLC, ABB Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

