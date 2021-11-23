Global Data Centre Market to be Driven by Increase in Edge Computing Deployment in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Data Centre Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global data centre market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, IT infrastructure, type, construction, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 18%

Multi-cloud architecture generally prevents data loss or downtime in the event of a regional component failure. It also complies with all safety regulations and meets the workload’s requirements. As a result of these characteristics, businesses are progressively adopting these services to satisfy their business needs, assisting the data centre market’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Data centres are a huge group of networking computer servers that organisations typically utilise to store, process, and transport enormous amounts of data remotely.

The industry can be broadly categorised on the basis of component into:

• Solution

• Services

Based on IT infrastructure, the industry can be divided as:

• Network

• Server

• Storage

The industry can be divided on the basis of type as:

• Cloud Data Centre

• Colocation Data Centre

• Enterprise Data Centre

• Hyperscale Data Centre

• Others

By construction, the industry is bifurcated into:

• New Data Centre

• Rebuild Data Centre

On the basis of industry, the data centre market is segmented into:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare

• Government and Defense

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Energy

• Others

The global regions for data centre market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The demand to modernise the current communication network has grown as data traffic has increased, prompting carriers to invest heavily in 5G testing and launch. The data center’s existing network infrastructure would be improved by implementing 5G technology. As a result of the increased adoption of multi-cloud solutions and network upgrades to accommodate 5G, data centre demand is expected to rise over the projection period.

Edge computing is a network design that stores and processes data near to its source. Because the data is processed close to the client computer, latency is reduced, and server responsiveness is improved. SMEs were the first to introduce edge computing. Nonetheless, due to the growing need for effective and secure data, it is currently being implemented by huge corporations. The demand for advanced edge platforms in technology has expanded as the global information generation has increased. The rise in edge computing adoption will fuel demand for edge data centres, propelling the broader sector forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems Inc, IBM Corporation, Sify Technologies Limited, Dell Technologies Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

