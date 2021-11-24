Global Parasitic Diseases Therapeutics Market to be driven by the Rising Initiatives and Programs to Eliminate Parasitic Diseases in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Parasitic Diseases Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global parasitic diseases therapeutics market , assessing the market based on its segments like product and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.2%

Prophylactic treatment has increased mortality and morbidity due to protozoal and helminthic worm diseases. Preventive chemotherapy is used to monitor the spread of helminthic infections in a population. Because of the high prevalence of malaria around the world, researchers have been working on various vaccines to prevent the disease from spreading. In addition, researchers are working on a number of prophylactic vaccines to treat and prevent skin and visceral leishmaniasis. One of the main market developments on parasitic diseases, which would have a positive impact on market growth, is the increasing acceptance of these prophylactic vaccines for the prevention and control of parasitic diseases.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Parasitic diseases such as amebiasis, African sleeping disease, trichomoniasis, giardiasis, trypanosomiasis, leishmaniasis, and malaria all need treatment.

On the basis of product, the parasitic diseases therapeutics market can be birfurcated into:

Antiprotozoal Therapeutics

Anthelminthic Therapeutics

Scabicides And Pediculicides Therapeutics

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

The Asia Pacific

Market Trends

Infections with protozoa, helminths, and ectoparasites are becoming more common. The number of people infected with whipworms and hookworms grows every year. The number of cases of African trypanosomiasis has also risen significantly, especially in Sub-Saharan African countries such as Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Malawi. Similarly, Chagas disease is common in parts of Central America, South America, and Mexico. Furthermore, schistosomiasis is becoming more common around the world. If these parasites become more common, there will be a greater need for parasite care. In 2020, the antiprotozoal therapeutics segment had the largest market share.

However, challenges such as antiparasitic drug discovery and disease diagnosis, as well as increased drug resistance, a lack of effective therapies, and side effects, could stymie the parasite diseases therapeutics industry’s growth in the coming years.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/parasitic-diseases-therapeutics-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Sanaria Inc. and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

