Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market to be driven by the increasing prevalence of skin allergies and infection in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global microdermabrasion devices market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, technology, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020 ): USD 451 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026 ): 9.1%

The market for microdermabrasion devices has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the rising prevalence of skin allergies and infections, the growing emphasis on aesthetic appearance, the desire for flawless skin, the ageing population, and rising disposable incomes. The sector is experiencing good expansion as a result of technological advancements and a greater attention on aesthetic appearance. Social networking and globalisation have also had a significant impact on the demand for microdermabrasion devices, promoting market growth. The launch of novel products to treat various skin conditions is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Microdermabrasion is a minimally invasive procedure or therapy for rejuvenating the skin’s outer layer and improving overall skin tone and texture. The treatment is carried out with the help of a special abrasive surface applicator.

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Capital Equipment

Accessories

Based on the technology, the industry is divided into:

Crystal Microdermabrasion

Diamond Microdermabrasion

Others

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Acne and Scars

Photo Damage

Anti-Ageing

Hyperpigmentation

Stretch Marks

Others

Based on the end use, the industry is divided into:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

The regional markets for microdermabrasion devices include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the overall microdermabrasion devices market. The market for microdermabrasion devices in the region would be driven by reasons such as the increased prevalence of skin illnesses such as acne and scars, anti-aging cases, rising senior population, growing demand for noninvasive treatments, and the availability of qualified dermatologists. The diamond microdermabrasion devices segment continues to hold the majority of market share due to features such as full-fledged patient safety during therapy and its pain-free and simple procedure (no chemicals are used), as well as the fact that it treats everything from acne scars to wrinkles, all of which are expected to drive market growth for diamond microdermabrasion devices.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Allergan plc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Silhouet-Tone, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Altair Instruments, Viora, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

