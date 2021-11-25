Global Security Analytics Market to be Driven by Increasing Digitisation in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Security Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global security analytics market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, deployment mode, organisation size, application, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 24 billion

With more companies looking to digitise their data on electronic servers or cloud-based services, there is a credible and growing threat of cyber-attacks on this sensitive data, which can be protected using security analytics. Having collected data from other databases, consolidated it and then having analysed it, the system is better equipped to deal with more threats, given the analysis of preceding attacks. The field is expected to grow even more in the coming years because of more and more companies get integrated on the internet and shift their data to online servers or intranets rather than on their own computers. With each attack causing massive financial losses, such safeguarding options are more financially viable.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Security analytics is a form of cyber-security which uses data from different databases to understand the nature of cyber-attacks and prevent them. This data may be extracted from system logs, security applications, alerts from end-point devices and from different databases, own or third-party, to understand the patterns better.

The industry can be divided by component as follows:

Solutions

Services

The industry can be classified on the basis of deployment mode into:

Cloud

On-Premises

On the basis of organisation size, the security analytics market can be divided:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

It can also be differentiated by application as follows:

Web Security Analytics

Network Security Analytics

Endpoint Security Analytics

Application Security Analytics

Others

Based on industry, the market can be divided as follows:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Defence

Manufacturing and Utility

Others

The market can be segmented region-wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Security analytics is expected to grow at a faster pace now that fields in computer science complementary to security analytics are also growing at a fast pace. Increased integration of databases and better cooperation amongst organisations can work in favour of security analytics. The constant threats of cyber-attacks in both sophistication and frequency, and the subsequent costs caused will also be a major reason why the industry for security analytics is going to grow rapidly. While North America leads the market share in security analytics because most companies dealing in it are based there, there is a scope for expansion to emerging countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa because of untapped consumer bases there.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and Logrhythm, Inc., amongst others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

