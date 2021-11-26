Global Power Assist Wheelchair Market to be Driven by Technological Advancements in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Power Assist Wheelchair Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global power assist wheelchair market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.1 Billion (Global Wheelchair Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.2% (Global Wheelchair Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 8.3 Billion (Global Wheelchair Market)

The increased demand for electrical wheelchairs has necessitated technical advancements. This is because equipment must be more robust and sturdier to support the weight of obese people. Furthermore, technical advancements have resulted in the creation of automated movement systems, which minimise caregivers’ manual interventions. The wheelchair seat can be easily adjusted by the patient, and the equipment is controlled by a remote control or automatic controls built into the wheelchair. In addition, artificial intelligence-enabled wheelchairs have been introduced to the market, enabling disabled people to monitor their wheelchairs using a variety of facial expressions, including facial expressions.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The power assist wheelchair works in the same way as a manual wheelchair, with software motors connected to the wheels that respond to the force exerted by the user. It’s easy to use and provides active mobility as well as therapeutic benefits. It’s also flexible, compact, and scalable.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Towing Power Add-ons (Front Drive)

Pushing Power Add-ons (Rear Dive)

Rotate Rear Wheels by Additional Motorized Rollers

Integrated into the Wheels of Wheelchair

Others

Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into:

Offline

Online

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

One of the primary drivers of the electric wheelchair market is the ageing population. These power wheelchairs are becoming increasingly common among people over the age of 50. According to the UN’s projection, the world’s ageing population will continue to rise at a steady pace over the forecast era. Geriatric patients also experience weakness and fall-related injuries. According to the United Nations, approximately 9.0 percent of the global population were 65 or older in 2019.

In addition, an increase in the number of injuries is a major growth factor for the electric wheelchair industry. Accidents may result in temporary or permanent injuries, which explains this. Carrying patients to the bathroom is difficult for caregivers. According to the World Health Organisation, traffic accidents kill 50 million people worldwide. Electric wheelchairs assist patients in moving from one place to another in a healthy and comfortable manner. As a result, an increase in the number of injuries is projected to fuel the demand for electric wheelchairs in the near future.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Karma Medical Products Co., LTD, Meyra GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Amylior Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

