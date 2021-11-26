Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market to be Driven by Increasing the Demand for Fashionable Clothing in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market Price, Trends, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global industrial sewing machines market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, operation, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.5%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.15 Billion

The textile industry has grown dramatically due to rapidly changing fashion trends. As a result, the market for trendy apparel has increased significantly, as clothing manufacturers are now focusing on creating vast amounts of new clothing with little effort to maintain the product’s quality. This has provided the need for large-scale industrial sewing machines to maintain the rising worldwide demand for apparel. Moreover, the growth in sales of online apparel through e-retail sites has contributed to an increase in sales of clothing. As a result, the market for industrial sewing machines is expected to support the growth of the fashion industry, which, in turn, will fuel demand for industrial sewing machines.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

For the stitching of clothing and non-clothing items, such as shirts, t-shirts, car seats, parachutes, and bags, industrial sewing machines are used. They have high manufacturing capabilities and are mainly installed in large-scale industries for heavy-duty sewing applications. These industrial sewing machines, including overlock stitches, lock stitches, zigzag stitches, and chain stitches, are available for various stitch styles. Compared to traditional household sewing machines, industrial sewing machines are mainly designed for use in manufacturing environments and provide high performance.

Based on product type, the market can be divided into the following:

• Flat Bed

• Cylinder Bed

• Post Bed

• Feed-off-arm

• Others

Based on operation, the industry can be categorised as follows:

• Mechanical

• Automatic

• Computer Controlled

• Embroidery

• Others

It finds wide applications in the following sectors:

• Apparel

• Non-Apparel

• Others

The global regions for the industrial sewing machines market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The application of end-user industries, such as the use of sewing machines in the clothing, automotive and other sectors, is leading to demand in the industrial sector for sewing machines. Furthermore, the quality and speed of the sewing machines for production purposes contribute to the demand for such machines. Due to the adoption of intelligent technology in the manufacturing of sewing machines, the industrial segment of the sewing machine market is projected to grow. Technologies such as the Internet of Things and Big Data are changing and improving the business performance of production lines. Demand for sewing machines would result from the growth of electric vehicles and the automotive industry. Thus. Sewing machines involve the use of specialized textiles, along with the use of different materials, contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Juki Corporation, Brother International Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, AMF Reece CR, s.r.o., BERNINA International AG, Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

