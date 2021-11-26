Global Chamomile Extract Market to be driven at a CAGR of 9% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Chamomile Extract Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global chamomile extract market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, form, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chamomile-extract-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9 %

The growth of global chamomile extract market is driven the demand for natural, organic, and herbal products. The increasing health awareness among the customers is the primary factor for the growth of the market. Further, the growing popularity of herbal tea and aroma therapy are aiding the growth. The increasing usage of herbal extracts in the food and beverage sector is significantly driving the growth. Additionally, the benefits of chamomile extract to treat insomnia caused due to sedentary lifestyle in the urban population will push the growth. However, increasing popularity of various other herbal products may be a constrain for the growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Chamomile is a daisy like plant form the Asteraceae family of plants having two varieties namely, Roman Chamomile and German Chamomile. The extract of this plant is used in traditional medicine systems. Chamomile extracts have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It also has a healing effect on topical burns, bruises, wounds, and skin irritation. It also finds its uses in aromatherapy, cosmetics and beverages owing to its calming and soothing properties.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chamomile-extract-market

By source, the market is bifurcated into:

Organic

Conventional

The market is divided based on form into:

On the basis of application, the industry can be segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Traditional Medicine

Scenting Agent

Cosmetics

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, Asia pacific is the largest consumer of chamomile extracts. This can be attributed to the traditional consumption of chamomile in tea and medicine systems. However, North America and Europe are expected to show significant growth owing to the growing trend of utilisation of herbal and natural products. Moreover, the innovation in the packaged food and beverage sectors and growing usage of herbal extracts in drinks will aid the growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Mountain Rose Herbs, NOW Health Group, Inc., Herbo Nutra, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Business Software and Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/business-software-and-services-market

Global Bleached Kraft Pulp Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bleached-kraft-pulp-market

Global Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biodegradable-medical-plastics-market

Global Natural Sweeteners Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/natural-sweeteners-market

Middle East and Africa Household Care Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-household-care-market

Latin America Household Care Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-household-care-market

Global Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-panoramic-sunroof-market

Global Automotive Projector Headlamps Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-projector-headlamps-market

Global Automotive Rear Cross Traffic Alert Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-rear-cross-traffic-alert-market

Global Ballast Water Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ballast-water-management-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/