Global Canine Arthritis Treatment Market to be driven at a CAGR of 5% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Canine Arthritis Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global canine arthritis treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatment, route of administration, distribution channel, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/canine-arthritis-treatment-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2 .68 Billion

The global canine arthritis treatment market is primarily driven by the growing incidence of arthritis, especially osteoarthritis, in dogs. The increasing adoption of canines and increasing awareness about canine arthritis and its treatment are expected to push the growth of the canine arthritis treatment market. Additionally, factors such as obesity, lack of proper nutrition and exercise, and diabetes in pet canines is expected to push the growth further. Moreover, increasing research and development in veterinary sciences is also expected to aid the growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Canine arthritis is a condition common to canines which causes inflammation of joints especially in knees, elbow, shoulder, hip. The factors such as increasing age, obesity are most common causes which results in the condition. The most prevalent form of arthritis is osteoarthritis.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/canine-arthritis-treatment-market

By treatment, the market is divided into:

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Medications (NSAIDs)

Opioids

Stem Cell Therapy

Others

The market is divided based on route of administration into:

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, North America and Europe holds the largest share in global canine arthritis treatment market. This can be attributed to growing dog ownership and increasing incidences of canine arthritis. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are expected to witness a significant growth due to rising awareness about pet illness and increasing veterinarian hospitals and clinics. Additionally, the developing infrastructure, rising disposable incomes and increasing adoption of pets will push the growth forward in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd., America Regent, Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Zoetis Services LLC, American Regent, Inc. and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Bone Cement Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bone-cement-market

Global Business Jets Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/business-jets-market

Global Bone Sonometer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bone-sonometer-market

Global Body Area Network Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/body-area-network-market

Global Brachytherapy Seeds Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/brachytherapy-seeds-market

Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bronchiectasis-drugs-market

Global Connected Home Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/connected-home-devices-market

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/building-integrated-photovoltaics-market

Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/broadcast-and-media-technology-market-report

Global Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/contract-furniture-and-furnishing-market-report

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/