Post Acute Care Market to See Drastic Growth – Post 2020 : Santé, Amedisys, Gentiva

Post-acute care (PAC) is a facility that provides quality care and services for a speedy recovery and has its main aim to improve the overall condition of the patients. Depending on the care intensity the patient needs, PAC treatment may include a stay in a rehabilitation facility, ongoing outpatient therapy, and care delivered at home. It is mainly delivered by acute care hospitals after some kind of major illness or injury occurs to any patient. The global PAC market is expected to trigger demand in the forecasted period due to increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population across the globe.

Post Acute Care Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Health, Long Term Acute Care Hospitals, Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities), Application (Child, Adult, Elderly)

Market Trend

Reduce Hospitalization of Residents by Increasing Nurse Staffing

Market Drivers

Increase in the Geriatric Population

Rising Number of Hospital owing to Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Opportunities

Strong Opportunity in Future Due to Improve Quality of Care

Growing Demand due to Increasing Medical Needs in Emerging Economies

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

